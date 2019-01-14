The Minister of Fisheries is job hunting

Minister of Fisheries job hunting in Southern Norway

Norwegian Minister of Fisheries, Harald T. Nesvik, wants to venture out and work in seafood companies across Norway. Now he encourages companies in the South to invite him for a day of gainful work.

“Every single day, thousands of person attend to their job in the seafood industry. I want to meet those who are out on the ocean, those who work at the processing plants and factories, those who smoke the salmon and those who are researching on species – in short, everyone who is contributing to the seafood nation, Norway. I now encourage companies to invite me to work with them for a day,” Minister of Fisheries, Harald T. Nesvik implores.

The working days shall be carried out during the spring and autumn.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about how it is to work in the seafood industry. I am eager to listen and learn – and look forward to many fruitful discussions,” Nesvik concludes.

Companies that want the Minister of Fisheries to come and work with them can send an invitation to postmottak@nfd.dep.no. A bit of processing time must be expected.

Drop a few lines about why you want the Minister of Fisheries to work in your company for a day if you please.

The Minister of Fisheries takes a stab at being a production worker.





