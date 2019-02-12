The Minister of Industry on digitalisation after death

Minister of Industry and Business Affairs, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen of Høyre (H), said the government will simplify the processes and paperwork after death. Digitalisation will contribute.

‘’The process after a death is too complicated for survivors’’ Isaksen told VG newspaper.

According to him, all the manual tasks after a death; insurances and pensions, are largely paper-based and cumbersome when someone dies. Isaksen said this is something many survivors are complaining about and something that is stressful during a vulnerable period.

He said a digital collaboration between the private and public sectors would streamline the process after a death. According to the minister, the work is aimed at providing a total saving for survivors of more than half a billion kroner.

The restructuring is based on existing work from a group that has been set up to create simplification, primarily for Norwegian companies. People from the finance industry, the Brønnøysund Register Center, the Tax Administration, Nav, the police, and the court administration have been involved in the idea and analysis phase.

