The Norwegian Board of Health is sampling after Tolga

The Norwegian Board of Health is asking county officials to take samples of the diagnosis of persons registered with mental retardation. It happens after the findings in the Tolga case.

According to VG, the samples will be taken to determine which doctors or psychologists and institutions have determined the diagnoses and how the municipalities collect and follow up information about diagnoses.

In a press release on Friday, the Norwegian Board of Health has written that information about possible inadequate and failing investigation and diagnosis of people with mental retardation in several municipalities has been received. The Authority, therefore, believes there is a need for samples that encompass more than the municipality of Tolga.

“The Norwegian Board of Health is serious about these claims and sees the need for supervisory follow-up. The Norwegian Board of Health will, therefore, ask county officials to conduct random tests in a selection of municipalities of the diagnosis made for persons registered with mental retardation, it reads.

90 municipalities

Tests on diagnosis and diagnostic physician or psychologist are to be taken in around 90 municipalities, chosen to represent diversity and variety in geography and population size

The Norwegian Board of Health wishes to «follow up and bring the conditions in order where investigation and diagnosis are inadequate and not in line with legal requirements and professional recommendations.»

The Norwegian Board of Health and Welfare will coordinate the arrangement with the Directorate of Health, which plans a separate study on adjoining issues.

Guardianship lifted

In Tolga municipality in Hedmark, three brothers were, without their knowledge, registered in the municipality’s ledger of mentally disabled people. In retrospect, two of the brothers have been through investigations stating that they are not, while the last one is diagnosed with moderate mental retardation.

The brothers received a guardian for economic and personal questions in 2017. They complained about the decisions through family and friends, and the decisions were overturned earlier this year.

VG has been following the brothers for a long time and published the first article about them in October this year.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today