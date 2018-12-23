The Queen visited Emma and other patients

Queen Sonja brought gingerbread cookies when she went to Ullevål Hospital in Oslo to meet some of the patients who will be celebrating Christmas there.

Among those the Queen was meeting, Patient Emma Weiss-Hagen (15) was one of them. Together they made Christmas decorations.

Queen Sonja has made a tradition of a pre-Christmas visit. She was also at the Children’s Center ten years ago and participated in the opening in 1998.

During the visit Friday, Queen Sonja was also in the intensive care unit for newborns and children’s surgical unit.

The day ended with a Christmas celebration in the playroom, where Queen Sonja met some of the children who will be celebrating Christmas at the hospital this year. They enjoyed the gingerbread cookies that the queen brought.

