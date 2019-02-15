The royal couple invites diplomats to the gala dinner

The Castle was decorated for a party when the royal couple invited foreign ambassadors to a gala dinner Thursday.

The diplomat dinner has been a tradition since, King Haakon and Queen Maud’s, time. The diplomats were invited with spouses, and 152 dressed in their best attended dinner on Thursday evening.

In addition to the royal couple, Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner was also present.

On the menu there were trout tartar and scallops as starters. The main course consisted of lamb saddle and lamb’s thigh, while the dessert was blood orange served with lavender from Bygdøy King’s Garden and honey from the Queen’s Park at the Castle.

