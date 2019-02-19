The royal couple is going to Chile

King Harald and Queen Sonja have agreed to go on a state visit to Chile at the end of March.

During the trip, the Royals will, among other things, meet the country’s president Sebastián Piñera.

The visit marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Norway and Chile, and is planned for the period from 26 to 31 March. The Royal Couple will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) and Fisheries Minister Harald Tom Nesvik (FRP), writes the Foreign Ministry in a press release.

Chile is the second most important market for Norwegian companies in South America, and a business delegation will join the trip.

The visit will begin in the capital Santiago de Chile and continues in the towns of Punta Arenas and Puerto Williams, located in the southernmost part of Chile, Patagonia.

“Here, common interests within research, resource management, climate issues and business activities will be highlighted,” the Foreign Ministry says.

The Royal couple will also attend an event where the Kon-Tiki Museum wishes to return items to Easter Island.

