The Salvation Army tracked down 45 missing people last year

The Salvation Army Search Office in Norway tracked down and found 45 missing persons last year.

We are very pleased with the result, says Major Inger Marit Nygård to Dagen newspaper. She heads the Salvation Army search office in Norway.

Last year, the office received a total of 202 written inquiries in addition to some telephone calls that were not registered. The number of people found by the Salvation Army is the lowest in five years and 15 fewer than in 2017.

Since the Salvation Army Search Office started its work in Norway in 1897, they have found a total of 58,379 missing persons.

“The Salvation Army works in 131 countries around the world, so we have an extensive contact network, even though it is not as common in all countries,” says Nygård.

