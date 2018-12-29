The trial against Frode Berg in February

The trial against Frode Berg to begin in February

Russian security authorities are in the process of completing their investigation against spy Frode Berg, according to Berg’s defense lawyer, Ilja Novikov.

Novikov writes on Twitter that the trial of the Norwegian arrested on espionage charges possibly begins in February 2019.

According to Novikov, the defense team of Berg was officially informed Thursday that Russian security authorities are in the process of completing their investigation.

Frode Berg has pleaded not guilty.

It is one year since the former border inspector was arrested in Moscow and charged with espionage against Russia. 63-year-old Berg has since then been in a prison reserved for people who are considered a threat to Russian security.

When Berg was arrested last year, he had 3,000 euros in cash on his person. Russian authorities believe that money was to be used to obtain secret information about the Russian North Fleet.

