The United States wants Stoltenberg for the year ahead

The United States hopes Jens Stoltenberg will be sitting for a fifth year as Secretary General of NATO. Stoltenberg has United States support, confirmed Kai Bailey Hutchison, the US ambassador to NATO.

‘He does an excellent job, and I think all members of the alliance are very supportive toward an extension. We will probably discuss this in the near future,’ Hutchison told NTB news.

Stoltenberg became Secretary General of NATO in October 2014. He was initially elected for four years, but it is expected that he will be offered a fifth year in the chief seat.

Unless unexpected resistance appears, a formal decision is expected in the next few weeks.

The process is being organised by Czech, Jirí Sedivý, the Dean of NATO’s Council of Ambassadors. Sedivý invites the other ambassadors to informal coffee meetings where they discuss the matter without Stoltenberg himself being present.

NTB news are aware that the cosy coffee chats are already underway, but Sedivý himself didn’t want to comment to them about the process.

Norwegian support

Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H), said it is her clear impression that Stoltenberg has broad support. This includes, of course,support from Norway.

‘Stoltenberg does a very good job as Secretary General of NATO,’ said Søreide, who believes his contribution provides important stability in a troubled world.

‘To extend his leadership for a year would, I think, be very reasonable,’ she said.

