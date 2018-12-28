The wetest Christmas Eve ever in Trondheim

Christmas Eve in Trondheim this year was the wettest since measurements began in 1885, writes Adresseavisen.

In the 24 hours from 7 pm to 7 pm on Christmas day, 33.6 millimeters fell at the Saupstad measuring station, the newspaper writes.

Several other stations in the area recorded unusually high rainfall on Christmas Eve.

The police in Trøndelag warned against very slippery roads on Tuesday. In addition, a warning has been issued regarding increased risk of landslides in Trøndelag.

