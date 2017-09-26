Theatre of the absurd continues as ‘Clinton strikes back’ after reports that Trump’s team used private e mail

Hillary Clinton hit back with a crushing ‘clothesline’ body-slam against the White House after six of Donald

Trump’s team, according to the virtually unanimously hostile American mainstream media, are said to have used private e mail while in government.

‘This is the peak of hypocrisy,’ said the outraged former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton to the radio station, Sirius XM, according to ABC News.

Clinton, in a mopping-up, hindsight flurry of brutal jabs, commented on the repeated attacks by the then presidential candidate Donald Trump, and his staff, during the election campaign last autumn against her own use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State of the Barack Obama Administration.

‘They didn’t mean any of it. If they were sincere about it, I think Republicans in Congress would have made an appeal. So far, I have not heard anything about it,’ said Clinton, as if longing for another court case in which her own integrity would be put under the microscope.

Clinton characterised her own repeated, multi-hundred use of private email while she was serving as Foreign Secretary as, ‘a stupid mistake, but more dumb than a scandal,’ and said she regrets that the country should have been subjected to the case, while at the same time criticising Donald Trump for not subjecting them to yet more of it by following up on his election threats against her.

During the election campaign last autumn, Trump repeatedly claimed that Clinton’s use of private e mail had to be investigated. In the same televised debate in which Bill Clinton sat a few feet away from a sizeable crowd of women who claim to have been sexually assaulted by him, Trump said that Hillary Clinton would ‘have been in prison’ if he had been in power.

