Theresa May announces early elections in Britain on June 8th

The British Prime Minister Theresa May announces early elections on June 8th.

May announced this during a press conference outside the Prime Minister residence in 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.

– I have concluded that the only way to guarantee security in the years to come is by keeping this election; May said. She has previously rejected any speculation on early elections.

May accused the opposition of thwarting the process the UK has initiated to leave the EU, and said that it is on this basis that she has changed her mind and now announces early elections.

May took over as prime minister after David Cameron in July last year when he resigned after losing the referendum on Brexit.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today