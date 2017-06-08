UK Prime Minister Theresa May has cast her vote in Maidenhead, West of London.

May’s only comment to the journalists present at the polling station was “good morning.”

The British election now appears to be more even than what the Conservative Prime Minister had hoped for as Labour has grown stronger during the election campaign.

Two terrorist attacks in recent weeks, first during the Ariana Grandes concert in Manchester and then in London, are among the issues that may affect the election results. The polling stations close at eleven tonight, Norwegian time.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

