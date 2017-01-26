Theresa May says she will renew relations with the US

British Prime Minister Theresa May believes the world is in a “new era” and says she wants to renew relations with the US as she prepares to meet Donald Trump.

May is the first foreign leader to meet the new US president in the White House. The meeting is to be held on Friday but before this she will give a speech to Republican congressmen in Philadelphia on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office she will link Britain’s decision to leave the EU with Americans’ choice of Trump as president.

“As you renew your country, just as we renew ours, there is an opportunity to renew the special relationship in this new era,” reads the message from May.

Britain’s conservative prime minister will also stress that the transatlantic relationship created what she calls the modern world and built the institutions that now support the world order.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today