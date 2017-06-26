Theresa May will let Norwegians stay after Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May believes Norwegians should have the same rights as EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

May made a detailed proposal on what rights EU citizens in the UK will have when the British leave the EU.

“We are expecting this offer to be extended on a mutual basis to nationals from Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland,” said May when she presented the proposal to Parliament.

The proposal itself states that the British will discuss “similar solutions” with the four member states in EFTA.

The prerequisite is that British have the same rights in exchange. Thus, it is now up to Norway and EFTA to make a special offer to the British.

There are around 20,000 Norwegians in the UK and 14,000 British in Norway.

Today, their rights are linked to the EEA Agreement and the rules that apply to free movement in the EU’s internal market.

