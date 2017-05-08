A third of voters turned out to choose a presidential candidate in France

Of the more than 25% of registered voters who voted in the presidential elections in France, 8.5% left a blank.

In all, one third of the French people went to the ballet boxes to vote, either for Emmanuel Macron, or Marine Le Pen, in Sunday’s election.

Not since the election in 1969 (just one year after the massive student uprisings in Paris of May 1968), have so many people, about 34%, left a blank space when choosing between the two presidential candidates.

The number of ‘no votes’ set a new record, with three million voters refraining from choosing between the two candidates.

‘That is a really high figure for a presidential election,’ said Professor of Political Science, Anne Jadot, at the University of Lorraine.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today