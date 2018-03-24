Thousands enter Fremskrittspartiet after Listhaug’s resignation

Sylvi Listhaug had to resign as Minister of Justice, but Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) is experiencing a massive membership surge in the wake of the case.

In the past ten days, Frp have received over 3,400 new members. Almost 2,900 of these joined within the last three days, according to the party.

Only in the past 24 hours, Frp have received over 1,200 new members.

Party leader, Siv Jensen, believes that the record size of new membership is a clear message of support for Frp.

“Members do not state the reason for signing in, but it is natural to link the high number of new members with the situation around Sylvi Listhaug and the debate on Norwegian immigration policy,” said Jensen to NTB news.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today