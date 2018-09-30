Thousands gather to attend Norway’s first “proper” Fortnite tournament

Over 1,000 people were gathered at Hellerudsletta on Saturday, among other things to attend what is called Norway’s first major premier Fortnite tournament.

Fortnite is one of four games competed in during the Polaris Lan Pro series,which took place on the 29th of September and lasts until the 2nd of October.

Saturday wasthe competition in Playerunknown’s’ Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Rocket League.The Fortnite tournament does not finish until Sunday, and the final is on Monday.

The tournament is held at X Meeting Point at Hellerudsletta on Skjetten,only a few days after US President Barack Obama spoke in the same place.

Over 1,000 people are enrolled, and it is especially the Fortnite competition that has been mentioned in advance. The NOK 80,000 cash prize has attracted several of the world’s best players to Hellerudsletta, and the tournament is considered Norway’s first “proper” Fortnite tournament.

The event has also received criticism. Despite Fortnite’s recommended age limit of 12 years, a large proportion of the game’s target audience are children from the ages of ages 8-10 and upward. The tournament at X Meeting Point this weekend has no age limit, and the Media Authority is sceptical.

“We are sceptical of the fact that it operates both with high entry fees and so large prize pools in games where we know that children and young people are a key target group,” said media supervisor, Mari Velsand, to NRK news.

Linn-Kristine Svendsen, of Polaris, told NRK that it is up to the parents to judge if they want to send their children to the tournament.

‘’Basically, there is no age limit. But it may have content that is not suitable for children under the age of 12, so then parents and guardians must make a decision on whether the child is going to attend’’ she said.

