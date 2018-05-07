Thousands of ducks must be killed in Denmark

Around 20,000 ducks are to be killed in Denmark after finding bird flu in their droppings.

The discovery was made Sunday, during a routine inspection near Holstebro, northwest of Jutland, by the Danish Food Safety Authority and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration.

The entire flock of about 20,000 duck is therefore to be culled and a 1 mile safety zone is to be set up around the flock.

They are infected by a low pathogenic bird flu, type H5, which is mild compared to other types of bird flu. Usually, poultry do not die of this type of bird flu, but the disease can spread, mutate and become more serious and fatal.

