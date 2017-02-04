Thousands protest against Trump in London

Several thousand demonstrators gathered in the streets of London to demand that the British government withdraws visit invitation to Donald Trump.

The US president’s political moves in his first two weeks at the office has created discontent in a number of countries, including among many in the traditionally US allies like Britain.

Saturday, protesters marching in London towards Parliament in the city while they shouted “Theresa May, shame on you!”

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May recently visited Trump in Washington, and Trump is invited on a state visit to Britain, most probably this summer.

In Berlin demonstrated over a thousand people against Trumps contested decision to deny people from seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the US, writes Berliner Zeitung. Demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy in the city.

In Paris there were demonstrations against Trump on Saturday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today