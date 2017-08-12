The Health Authority threatened the University Hospital in Northern Norway with daily fines

The Norwegian Health Authority has on several occasions threatened to impose fines on the University Hospital in Northern Norway (UNN) of NOK 10,000 a day in order to get answers to inquiries.

– It is very rare that hospitals do not respond to our and other supervisory authorities’ inquiries, says Director of the Norwegian Public Health Authority, Jan Fredrik Andresen, to Dagens Medisin (Today’s Medicine).

The hospital shall have failed to respond despite reminders from the health inspectorate. On three occasions the Health Inspectorate has notified of coercive, meaning that the hospital must pay an amount daily, if they did not respond to inquiries.

No comment

– It has proved incredibly difficult to receive responses from UNN to inquiries we demand answers to, says Andresen.

Today’s Medicine has been in contact with the CEO of University Hospital in Northern Norway, Tor Ingebrigtsen, who does not wish to comment on the matter at the moment.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today