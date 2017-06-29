Three arrested for possession of counterfeit banknotes

The police announced that counterfeits of the new 50 and 200 kroner banknotes are in circulation in the Tønsberg district. Three people have been arrested in connection to the case.

During the last two days, police in Vestfold have found and seized over 20 counterfeit 50 kroner notes, and five or six countefeit 200 kroner notes, reported NRK news.

The banknotes were used in Tønsberg, Nøtterøy and Tjøme. At 23.40 on Tuesday, a food store at Tjøme reported an attempt to use a counterfeit note, and police police arrested a person in connection to that report.

‘He had both fake 50 kroner notes, and fake 200 kroners notes. He probably tried two other places at Tjøme, a grocery store, and the Vinmonopolet, but he was refused.

We are talking about the new 200 note, just released’, said head of the investigative section at Tønsberg Police Station, Knut Erik Ågrav.

Later on Tuesday, stolen goods, drugs and counterfeit banknotes were found in a hotel room in Tønsberg after reports of theft from other rooms in the hotel.

A couple who had taken the room were arrested. The police are working to find out if there is a connection between the cases.

According to the police, the three suspects arrested said they ‘didn’t know’ the banknotes were counterfeit.

