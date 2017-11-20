Three arrested for threats to the Nav office in Steinkjer

TOPICS:
NAV, young unemployedNAV.Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Solrun F. Faull 20. November 2017

Armed police arrested two men Monday morning who threatened to blow up the Nav Office in Steinkjer.

In addition, a woman who accompanied the two, was arrested for what  the police called “verbal, serious threats”.

According to Trønder-Avisa, one or more of the three threatened to blow up the Nav Office.

“We got a message at 10.51 and scrambled with several patrol cars to the location. Two of them were arrested just outside the office, whilst a third party was arrested a little further away, says operations manager Solfrid Lægdheim to NTB.

She revealed that all three are already known to the police.

 

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

—————

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Three arrested for threats to the Nav office in Steinkjer"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*