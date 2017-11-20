Three arrested for threats to the Nav office in Steinkjer

Armed police arrested two men Monday morning who threatened to blow up the Nav Office in Steinkjer.

In addition, a woman who accompanied the two, was arrested for what the police called “verbal, serious threats”.

According to Trønder-Avisa, one or more of the three threatened to blow up the Nav Office.

“We got a message at 10.51 and scrambled with several patrol cars to the location. Two of them were arrested just outside the office, whilst a third party was arrested a little further away, says operations manager Solfrid Lægdheim to NTB.

She revealed that all three are already known to the police.

