Three cars involved in a traffic accident in Hordaland

Emergency Services were Sunday sent out to a traffic accident on the E39 at Sveio in Hordaland. Seven people must be injured.

– There are seven people injured from a total of three vehicles, says Andre Skram Hansen to Haugesunds Avis. Hansen is Operations Manager in the South-Western Police District. The accident has taken place at Sveio in the south of Hordaland.

Hansen tells TV 2 that a person is unconscious. The person is flown with air ambulance to Haukeland University Hospital. The other people have been taken by ambulance to the hospital in Haugesund.

Police report on Twitter that one lane is open for traffic past the accident site. There is manual traffic control at the site.

Local traffic control writes on Twitter that manual traffic control is ensued, but that there are long queues.

