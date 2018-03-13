Three men jailed for shootings in the criminal environment

Three of the five men arrested after shooting at Lambertseter in Oslo were detained for four weeks on Tuesday.

The three are subject to a letter and visits ban throughout the period, and for the first two weeks the men will be in full isolation, police attorney Sturla Henriksbø in Oslo Police district informs NTB.

All three denied any guilt during the hearing, according to their defenders Jan Christian Kvanvik, Chamkor Singh Nagra and Jacob Sanden Ringsrød. The suspects demand to be released.

The three, who are 37, 33 and 19, respectively, are all charged with gross illegal possession of firearms in public places.

“Additionally, they have all also been charged with less serious offenses,” says Henriksbø.

Armed action

The inprisonment occurred whilst heavily armed police raided a house in Askim.

The police was reluctant to give any information on Tuesday relating to the campaign, where heavily armed officials entered a house in Askim in Østfold. The Eastern Police district referred to the Oslo police district and the head of intelligence and investigation, police inspector Grete Lien Metlid.

She did not want to comment on the ongoing action, but told NTB that police were working on a continuous basis after there were two confrontations in the criminal environment in Oslo night to Monday.

Unchanged state

At Lambertseter, several people shot each other in an open street but without hurting anyone. Early in the morning, a man in his 30’s was critically injured when he was hit during a confrontation in a parking garage in Bjørndal, south of Oslo.

Metlid states that the condition of the man who was injured was unchanged on Tuesday, and his relatives have arrived in Oslo.

At the same time as the extensive police action in Askim, the first of Wednesday’s three prison hearings after the shooting at Lambertseter began in Oslo District court. An additional two people will probably be charged on Wednesday.

Known to the police

“These are all people we knew from before and they belong to the criminal environment in the capital,” says Metlid.

So far, all those arrested are connected to the shooting at Lambertseter. No one was arrested or charged with the shooting at Bjørndal on Tuesday afternoon.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

————-