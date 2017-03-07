Three Norwegian officers tested positive for cocaine

The three army officers tested positive on random checks of urine samples, writes the Forsvarets Forum.

The three were immediately put under investigation by the Army drug group, including questioning about their dealings with the powerful drug.

Chief of Armed Forces personnel and military center (FVPS), brigader Jan Erik Thoresen, confirms the case.

– I am aware that last fall was three employees tested positive for this type of substance. These are issues we follow closely, says Thoresen to Forsvarets Forum.

The Army drug group investigated the cases and handed the criminal decision to the prosecutors.

Two of the cases ended with a waiver, while third got the case dropped because of the evidence.

– So, it can of course also be a personal case, but I don’t want to comment on what consequences it may have for the individual, says Thoresen.

