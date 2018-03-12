Three people arrested after shooting in Oslo

Three people were arrested after a shooting at Lambertseter in Oslo on Sunday night. There is no indication that anybody was injured in the shooting.

The police were notified of the incident at the 00.20 on Sunday night, said operations manager, Marita Aune, of Oslo police district to NTB news.

“We received a message from several people who said they had heard a shot and seen two cars drive away from a place. One of our patrols stopped a car that matched one of the descriptions.

We found a weapon and arrested the three people in the car’’, said Aune. The car was stopped in St. Hallvards gate in downtown Oslo.

“We are still looking for the other car, as well as working at the scene. We have found signs that shots were fired’’, explained the operations manager, but could not say anything about how many shots.

“We are still in an early phase of the investigation. We also do not know what was the reason for the shooting, or who was the target, but we haven’t found any injured persons.

Aside from the fact that there were three men arrested in St. Hallvard’s gate, Aune didn’t want to give details of the arrests or the weapons found.

“As we said, we are in an early stage working at the scene of the shooting and the place where the car was stopped. In addition, we are looking for the other car based on the information we have received so far,” she said.

