Three people charged with pimping after police raid in Tromsø

Three people have been arrested and charged with pimping after police actioned in Tromsø. Several others are brought in for questioning.

The police raided several addresses in Tromsø on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation. Three people have been arrested and are charged with pimping according to Penal Code § 315, reports the Troms Police in a statement.

– The police in Tromsø have recently been targeting specific persons and addresses, suspected of pimping and promotion of prostitution. Today we have searched several addresses, questioned several witnesses, charged and arrested three people in the case, says police inspector Yngve Myrvoll.

