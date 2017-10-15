Three people found dead in Oslo apartment

Three people were found dead on Thursday in an apartment in Oslo. There is currently no suspicion of a crime having been committed.

‘There is no suspicion of criminality, the deceased will now be autopsied, that’s all we can say at the moment,’ said Øyvind Torgersen, deputy head of the Crime Squad to Aftenposten newspaper on Sunday. There were no signs of injury to the deceased.

The crime squad have taken over the case, and they will provide additional information on Monday.

Division leader, Janne Kroglund, of Oslo police district, told VG newspaper on Saturday night that they don’t yet know what had happened, and that they have to wait for the autopsy reports.

Kroglund told NRK news that a full autopsy usually takes three months.

