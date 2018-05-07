Three people involved in a water scooter accident in Lofoten

Three people were rescued out of the sea after a water scooter accident outside Stamsund in Lofoten in Nordland on Sunday afternoon. None of them were seriously injured.

“This is good news for the people involved. They are taken to land and into the care of medical crew,” Nordland’s police district states on Twitter.

Avisa Nordland writes that all three are foreigners. There were at least two water scooters in the water when it all went wrong. One of the victims held on to the water scooter and called the police.

“There was strong wind and high waves,” says Kai Eriksen, operations manager in Nordland police district to the newspaper.

All three were in danger of hypothermia, one of them was brought to the hospital for observation of hypothermia in Gravdal. The police are investigating the case.

