Three people suffer severe eye injuries from fireworks

Nils Bull said at the eye department at Haukeland University Hospital on New Year’s Day that nine people suffered eye injuries from fireworks on New Year’s Eve, three of them seriously.

The six others had moderate eye damage. All the injuries were to boys or men.

‘None of those injured were wearing goggles when the accidents occurred,’ said Bull.

On New Year’s Day each year, Bull collates an overview of how many were treated for eye damage after the New Year’s celebrations from hospitals across the country. One of those who was seriously injured this year was a spectator at an event.

‘All three serious eye injuries, and two of the moderately serious, occurred after using an ‘Effect Batteri’. One man had to have his eye removed’, said Bull.

‘Two Effect Batteries went off, or exploded at the same moment as the touch paper was lit. One boy was injured by ‘shooting stars’, another was struck by a fire-cracker popping up in his eye. A third boy picked up a firework from the ground, which then exploded.

‘Although we’ve seen a decrease in the number of injuries, there are still too big consequences for those who are seriously injured,’ said Bull, who wants a ban on the private use of fireworks.

‘Public firework displays have become more common, and could be one of the reasons for the decline in injuries,’ he said.

Despite the nine injuries reported this year, it is the second consecutive year with a decrease in the number of eye injuries.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today