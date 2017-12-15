Three percent of media employees have been sexually harassed

3% of media employees say they have been sexually harassed since the summer, says a media industry’s investigation report into sexual harassment.

5,741 employees in the industry responded to the survey.

3% of those who responded to the survey (178 people) answered that they have been sexually harassed since the summer.

51% women, and 49% men responded to the survey. The results show that young women are most vulnerable to sexual harassment.

Fagpressen are behind the survey, together with the National union for Local Newspapers, the Media Companies Association, the Norwegian Journalists Union, and the Norwegian Editorial Society.

