Tobacco stolen again in eastern Norway

For the second night in a row, thieves have broken into a petrol station in eastern Norway and stolen tobacco. In total, they have stolen goods for tens of thousands.

On Thursday there was a burglary at a Shell station in Gjettum, Oslo. The police currently have no record of how much was taken, but says that it is tobacco products.

The night before, a thief broke into a Shell / 7 eleven station at Flateby in Akershus and stole tobacco for an estimated 40,000 kroner.

“It’s too early to say if there is any connection, but we do not rule out the possibility,” says Tor Guldbrandsen, Head of Operations in Oslo Police District to NTB.

Currently, nobody has been set in custody for the happenings.

