Toll charges on the way for electric cars in Trondheim

Arbeiderpartiet’s (Ap’s) mayor, Trondheim and Trøndelag County Councillor, Rita Ottervik, believes the time has come for the city’s electric drivers to pay road toll.

Ottervik and County Mayor, Tore O. Sandvik, both of Ap, agree that the introduction of toll for electric cars is necessary if the goal of zero growth in car traffic is to be reached wrote Adresseavisen newspaper.

‘’This is quite simple. Trondheim is committed to achieving the zero growth target. An electric car counts as much as an ordinary car and so then, the electric cars must also pay’’ said the county chairperson.

‘’It is fair that they should be involved in paying for the roads they use’’ he said, pointing out that road development is part of the environmental package in Trondheim.

Ottervik said there should be lower toll rates and parking fees for electric cars than for fossil fuel powered cars.

‘’I think many realise that they have to take part in paying the bill. With large savings on parking and toll, electric cars are still favourable, and that is how it should be’’ said Ottervik.

The current toll stations are within Trondheim’s borders, but the mayor believes it is natural to approach the municipalities in the surrounding areas, and the county municipality, to get a common policy.

