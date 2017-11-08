Tom Cruise does a spectacular stunt at Preikestolen

On Wednesday, the weather gave way so that Tom Cruise could swing off of Preikestolen. He was perfecting the stunt for several hours while filming for “Mission Impossible 6”.

The Hollywood actor is in Rogaland filming scenes for the upcoming film, which was stopped on Tuesday due to bad weather. On Wednesday, however, there was full activity for the film crew on the top of the mountain.

Direct images from TV 2 showed, who we believe is, Tom Cruise hanging off the rock on a wire.

The Hollywood actor was repeatedly pulled up along the mountain side while he pretended to climb the last few meters. He was seen several times standing still on the mountain shelf about ten meters below the edge of Preikestolen.

At all times, a helicopter circled with a camera around the superstar, while a camera rig filmed from the top of the dive.

Attempt Scene

The scenes filmed at Preikestolen are predicted to play a central role in “Mission Impossible 6”. The film crew has stated that Cruise is going to climb the last meters up to the top of the mountain, which is likely to be the final scene in the film.

Over the last few days, helicopters have been seen flying in rigging equipment and crew to Preikestolen for filming. They have set up several brackets and scaffolding to lift the actor up and down the mountain side. According to plan, filming will end on Thursday.

Exposed

Tom Cruise arrived in Stavanger, Sunday night, and the American film team was shooting some footage in the brilliant sunny weather Monday afternoon. Then the autumn weather turned. Tuesday was the first full day of filming, but strong winds made it difficult for the helicopters to land on the mountain. Thus filming had to be postponed.

On Wednesday, the film crew began to fly helicopter tours onto the mountain plateau early in the morning, and during day one, all could see hectic activity on the mountain, interrupted by a few breaks.

According to Yr, Wednesday afternoon was 3 degrees with steady weather at Preikestolen. Strong winds and heavy rain is in the forecast from Thursday.

