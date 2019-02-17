Top politicians from Venezuela are in Norway to speak about Maduro’s case

Venezuela’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, is in Norway to talk to the Norwegian authorities about the situation in the crisis-affected country reported Aftenposten newspaper.

The visit to Norway is part of a European round trip, where the Minister of Foreign Affairs will speak about the case of President Nicolás Maduro, the newspaper wrote.

Venezuela is in a deep social and economic crisis after several years of mismanagement under President Nicolás Maduro.

Several million people have fled to neighbouring countries.

The country is paralyzed by sky-high inflation, deep poverty, rising crime, enormous unemployment, as well as a lack of medicines and commodities.

In January, opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself a temporary president beccause he is the head of the National Assembly. The opposition have not accepted the re-election of Maduro last year.

Guaido received immediate support from the USA and around 50 other countries, but not from Norway.

It is known that Norway wants to contribute to talks between Maduro and Guaido on a peaceful development. Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre(H), has offered assistance to establish a dialogue, provided that the parties themselves so wish it.

