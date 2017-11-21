Torchlight walk in Oslo against Afghanistan deportations

Several hundred people met Monday evening to demonstrate in Oslo’s streets.. They demand an immediate stop in the expulsion of refugees to Afghanistan.

The torchlight walk went from the railway station to the Parliament, where there were appeals.

Those behind the demonstration are Norwegian People’s Aid, AUF Oslo, Enough is Enough, Anti-Racist Center and Red Oslo Solidarity and Refugee Team.

“The aim of this demonstration is to show solidarity with the October children and demand an immediate stop in the expulsion of refugees to Afghanistan,” he said in the notice.

44 organizations and other groups have joined the selection.

