Torchlight walk in Oslo against Afghanistan deportations

TOPICS:
: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Victoria Garza 21. November 2017

Several hundred people met Monday evening to demonstrate in Oslo’s streets.. They demand an immediate stop in the expulsion of refugees to Afghanistan.

 

The torchlight walk went from the railway station to the Parliament, where there were appeals.

Those behind the demonstration are Norwegian People’s Aid, AUF Oslo, Enough is Enough, Anti-Racist Center and Red Oslo Solidarity and Refugee Team.

“The aim of this demonstration is to show solidarity with the October children and demand an immediate stop in the expulsion of refugees to Afghanistan,” he said in the notice.

44 organizations and other groups have joined the selection.

 

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Torchlight walk in Oslo against Afghanistan deportations"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*