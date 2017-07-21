Boasson Hagen ended the victory drought in Tour de France

Nobody could do anything about Edvald Boasson Hagen on the 19th stage of the Tour de France. the guy from Rudsbygda secured the first Norwegian stage victory since 2014.

30-year-old won the 220 kilometers long stage from Embrun to Salon-de-Provence, the longest stage in this year’s edition of the three-week competition. The last Norwegian victory was made by Alexander Kristoff back in 2014. Boasson Hagen’s before this stage triumph dates back to 2011. His total is now three stage victories in the world’s most prestigious cycling event.

Boasson Hagen left the nine-man breakaway group behind 2 kilometers before the finish. No one was able to follow the Norwegian who could therefore cruise across the finishing line all by himself.

Breakaway

An 20 man breakaway group was established at the start of the stage. Among the breakaway group was Boasson Hagen. Strong riders as Lilian Calmejane, Tony Gallopin, Bauke Mollema and Ben Swift was also participating in the breakaway group, but Boasson Hagen knocked them all out.

With twenty kilometres left, several of the riders began to make attempts. After a while, the group was split in half, and Boasson Hagen was positioned in the nine-man leading group. He finally went solo, which obviously paid off.

Boasson Hagen tried to break away with 4 kilometers left of the stage, but was overcome by the pack.

Tempo stage on Saturday

The Sky team allowed the breakaway to achieve distance quickly, which gave a clear a indication that the breakaway was going to go make it

Alexander Kristoff had a close encounter with the tarmac on Wednesday’s stage, but fought to finish within the time limit Thursday. On Friday the ‘Siddis’ was left behind by the peloton on the first climb, but the 30-year-old fought back to regain his place in the peleton.

Tour de France goes on with a speed trial on Saturday. The race ends in Paris come Sunday. Kenyan, Chris Froome, is the overall leader, and the UK based Sky team can secure their fourth consecutive win. It is expected that the captain of the Sky Team will secure the victory after Saturday’s stage.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today