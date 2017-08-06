Siv Jensen on suitor’s tour of eastern Norway

Siv Jensen (Progress Party) on suitor’s tour of eastern Norway

A very optimistic Progress Party (Frp) leader Siv Jensen embarked on a election campaign tour of eastern Norway this Saturday. Within the matter of hours she visited Drammen, Asker, Ullern, Ski and Moss. Asylum and immigration politics are not surprisingly high on the agenda.

– At the beginning of this campaign, we have roughly the same support as four years ago, and the party is very well placed to obtain a good election result, says Jensen to NTB during the visit at the Ski Storsenter on Saturday morning.

At the shopping mall it was quiet around the party’s election campaign for a long time. the crowd increased markedly during the half-hour Jensen had set aside.

Frp’s support at the previous parliamentary elections was 16.3 per cent – a marked decline since 2009 – When the total support was 22.9 per cent.

Results from the polls a month before the parliamentary elections, shows that the Progress Party is not likely to even uphold the support from 2013.

– We’ll have to wait and see. I do not think you should sell the hide before the bear is shot. The voters are the ones who will have the final say. I am very optimistic and notice that the voters are very positive, says Jensen, emphasizing that Frp tend to be good at election campaigns.

Comes trudging along

The latest play from the leader of the Frp is that she will refuse refugees social (NAV) support if they have not learn Norwegian within five years. Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) however does not support this language requirement.

– There is no novelty that the Progress Party makes suggestions that the other parties spend some time to digest. I’m used to the other parties slowly, but with certainty follow in the footsteps of the Progress Party, says Jensen.

– I believe that making demands is one of the most important things we do. It is absolutely crucial that people living in Norway speak Norwegian. It is a prerequisite for entering into the labour market. Even in order to support themselves and their families – and to be a part of Norwegian society, the FrP leader continues.

Labour leader Støre circumvents the problems

Jensen supports fellow party member, Sylvi Listhaug’s, call for teachers and the public to report to the Immigration Directorate (UDI) if asylum seekers travels to their home country.

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre has reacted strongly to the initiative. He thinks it “appeals to something that reminds us of a snitch community.”

– I believe Støre disregards the real problem. These are people who say they have a need for protection in Norway. Yet they, of their own free will, choose to travel to the country they want to be protected from. This despite the fact that it is contrary to Norwegian law, says Jensen.

– The mere fact that Støre and others choose to talk about squealing, instead of talking about what the real problem is , tells me that they are not so keen to act in the asylum and immigration policy.

