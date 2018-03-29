Tourist communities top list for alcohol sales

Cabins communities like Hemsedal, Hol and Gol are at the forefront of alcohol sales per capita, according to the National Institute of Public Health. This is the first time that such an overview has been made.

According to the municipal report, Hemsedal is listed as the top of alcohol sold from shops and liquor stores, with a turnover of 6.9 liters of pure alcohol per capita in 2016. Hol follows (6.8 liters). Gol shares the third place with Balsfjord (both 6.5 liters).

Balsfjord in Troms has 5,600 inhabitants and one liquor store. Councilor Ellen Beate Lundberg believes the location on the list can be explained by the fact that the municipality has many cabins.

“If only the inhabitants of Balsfjord had consumed that amount of alcohol, it would be necessary to provide services from the municipality. But we have not observed anything to indicate that.

The explanation is very likely that we have many cottage and cabin owners living in the neighboring municipality Ballangen, where there is no liquor store, says Lundberg.

At the bottom of the list we find the municipalities of Eidskog, Åsnes, Halden, Rakkestad, Kongsvinger, Sør-Odal and Grue – all with a sale between 2.7 and 3.3 liters of pure alcohol from shops and liquor stores. They all are in the proximity to the Swedish border.

