181K with a tourist visa to Norway last year – 42% are Chinese

A total of 181,000 people from 90 different countries received a tourist visa to Norway last year. 42 percent came from China, 12 percent from Russia, and 11.5 percent from India.





94 per cent of all applicants received a visitor’s visa. About half of the applicants from countries in Africa and the Middle East had their applications rejected, figures from the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) reveal. The figures were published on Friday.

Applicants from Russia and China receive approval in 99 percent of the cases.

Norway and China signed an agreement in 2004 which, for the first time, made it possible for Chinese tourists to obtain a visa for entry to Norway and vice versa.

