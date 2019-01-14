Tractor driver indicted for homicide

Tractor driver indicted for negligent homicide after collision in Oslo

A 20-year-old tractor driver will attend Oslo District Court on Tuesday, charged with having driven into a 45-year-old cyclist in Oslo, who died of the injuries she sustained.

The accident occurred in Sandakerveien at 20.00 on February the 20th last year. The then 19-year-old man drove a plough tractor with a mounted snowthrower in front of it when he drove into the 45-year-old woman in front of him in the roadway. The woman died of head and chest injuries.

The 20-year-old is indicted for negligent murder and for not having been sufficiently attentive and cautious in traffic.

Oslo District Court has set aside two days for the trial.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today