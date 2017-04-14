Traditional following of the cross in a number of cities

Several places in Norway arranged so-called cross walks Friday afternoon. In Oslo , the ecumenical event has been held for over 30 years.

It is the City Mission (Kirkens Bymisjon) who organizes the traditional trek through the streets of Oslo.

This year’s journey starts at Jernbanetorget and had stops at the Parliament (Stortinget), Akersgata, the Supreme Court and several other places before ending in front of the Trefoldighetskirken (Holy Trinity Church).

At the stops there are recitations from the Passion of the Christ. The pilgrimage takes place in solidarity with persecuted, oppressed and suffering people in the city and in the world, the City Mission explains on their website.

There will also be arranged similar events in Bergen, Haugesund, Trondheim, Stavanger, Kristiansand and Fredrikstad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today