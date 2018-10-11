Traffic deaths in September over three times those of last year

17 people died in traffic accidents on Norwegian roads in September against five in the same month last year.

“This has been a leading month for road safety. It’s hard to take in.

This is far more than numbers and statistics. We’re talking about people, destiny, families, survivors, and affected communities” said Terje Moe Gustavsen, Deputy Directof of the State Road Safety Authority, in a comment on preliminary figures for September.

Five of the 17 who died in September traffic died in a veteran ‘classic’ car accident on Rjukan on Sunday, September 2.

So far this year, 80 people have died on Norwegian roads. In 2017, 72 people lost their lives in traffic during the first three quarters of the year,111 perished in the same period in 2016, 87 in 2015, and 126 in 2014.

Driving and traffic accidents dominate both in September and so far this year.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today