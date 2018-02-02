Traffic through the toll ring in Oslo fell 5.8 percent

In January, four months after the prices in the Oslo toll ring were significantly increased, traffic fell by 5.8 percent compared with January of last year.

This is in line with the decline in last quarter of the last year, which was 5 percent.

The trend of decline in the proportion of diesel and gasoline vehicles through the toll stations and an increase in the proportion of electric cars continued in January. The figures show a decrease in the proportion of light diesel vehicles from 49.7 percent to 47.1 percent from April to January. Passengers with zero-emission cars increased from 10.5 to 14.3 percent.

During the rush hour tax in the morning (0630-0900) the decrease in passages was 6.6 percent in January compared to the same period last year. In half hour before rush hour tolls 6:00 to 6:30 there was an increase of traffic by 1.9 percent.

Usually, the number of passages is stable throughout the weekends, but Tuesday, January 16, when a lot of snow fell around Oslo, traffic fell by 16.9 percent than the day before.

“We see that many drivers listened and followed the warnings by the police and the Road Traffic Center to leave the cars at home. Overall, there were 51,000 less passages on Tuesday, January 16th, than the day before,” says Magnell Liestøl Larsen, Finance Director of Fjellinjen.

On the 1st of October, time and environment differentiated tariffs were introduced to all Oslo toll stations which increased the toll fee to 54 kroner for petrol cars and 59 kroner for diesel cars to pass through during rush hours, against 44 and 49 kroner, respectively, outside rush hours.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today