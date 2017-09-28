Transitional period may simplify Brexit for Norway

Frank Bakke-Jensen of Høyre (H) is in favour of British proposals for a transitional period of approximately two years after Brexit.

A transition period can make Brexit easier to handle for Norway, said the European Minister.

‘We’ve said that we’d like to be as close as possible to the transitional arrangements that come for simplicity’s sake,’ says Bakke-Jensen to NTB.

An important reason for this is that the British aren’t allowed to negotiate with third countries such as Norway on trade agreements so long as the UK are in the EU. The hope is that such negotiations would be able to start during the transition period, while trade during this period may continue as it does today.

What matters to Norway now, confirmed Bakke-Jensen, is to ensure that Norway also have the opportunity to connect to the transitional arrangements agreed by Britain and the EU.

‘We would like to have the opportunity to participate in what benefits us,’ he said.

On Tuesday this week, Bakke-Jensen was in Brussels to attend a Brexit meeting organised by the EPP, an umbrella organisation for conservative parties in Europe.

EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, attended the meeting to update the conservative politicians on the status of negotiations.

The British proposal for a transitional period was presented by British Prime Minister, Theresa May, in a speech she held about Brexit in Florence last week. May’s suggestion was that the transition should last for approximately two years.

The EU and the UK have this week been through a new round of formal negotiations. These will continue until Thursday afternoon.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today