Tree fell against an apartment building in Oslo

A tree that fell on to an apartment building on Hertzberg street in Oslo city center, Thursday afternoon caused major structural damage. No people were injured, but several residents were evacuated.

Several balconies were broken when the tree hit the building.

“A large tree has fallen over a building, and a balcony is about to fall down from the building,” said Gjermund Stokkli, Operations Manager in Oslo Police District to NTB shortly after the police reported the incident.

The police were notified of the incident at 17.30. The building that was been hit contains 13 apartments, and there are 22 residents registered at that address on Hertzberg’s street at Fagerborg.

– “We have no reports of personal injury. Several of the residents evacuated themselves after the tree fell. The fire department searched through the building,” says the operation manager.

The tree was on municipal grounds and fell into the three storey high block.

“The tree was on a list of ‘so-called’ protected trees,” the police reported on the spot to NRK.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today