Trial against Krekar in Italy proceeds as planned

It is almost certain that Mullah Krekar is not going to be present during his trial in Italy, according to his Italian lawyer.

– the first hearing will be held March 13, but it is very likely that there will be more later, writes Krekar’s Italian lawyer, Enrica Franzini, in an email to NTB.

Franzini says she has so far has not received any information of a postponement of the court case, which will be held in the northern Italian town ofBolzano.

In November 12, 2015 Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, better known under the alias Krekar, was arrested along with a number of others in several countries, in a coordinated European action at the behest of the Italian police.

The Italian authorities claim that Krekar leads a terrorist network called Rawti Shax. In addition to Krekar, several other suspects are indicted to appear in the Bolzano court.

Franzini writes that she has never spoken to her client, and that she only recently was informed that Krekar will not travel to Italy to attend the trial.

– Otherwise he can risk losing the right to return to Norway, she adds.

– It is therefore almost certain that Krekar is not going to be present during the trial. I plan to make the court aware of this problem on March 13.

Only after this hearing, where the prosecutor will present his case, the lawyer will put prepare the defence.

Franzini has previously told ABC News that the Italian way to conduct this kind of trial is controlled by the judge, and it may take several years before a verdict is reached.

