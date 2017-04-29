Trial project with goat herding for prisoners

Two prisoners at Trondheim Prison will be responsible for a total of eight goats.

Two prisoners will oversee the animals henceforth, Adresseavisen writes. The animals have been seen inside the premises in the last few days.

Operations Manager at Trondheim Prison, Jens Andersskog, says the goats are obtained to keep the vegetation at bay, but also meant for the inmates to be able to engage in the animals.

– Animals have a good effect on the inmates, research shows.

– Now the goats will graze outside the prison until autumn. Then we will bring them inside, says Andersskog.

This is a pilot project and is a collaboration with a local farm.

