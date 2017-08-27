The trial regarding the Tøyen murder is initiated

Tuesday the trial against a 65-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of a 78-year-old woman in Tøyen starts in Oslo.

The woman was found dead in a fire stairs in a housing project in Tøyen in May of last year. The autopsy showed that she suffered injuries involving at least 60 fractures, crushing and stab injuries, inflicted by hitting, kicks, bottle and knife.

The actual time of the murder is uncertain, but it must have happened between Saturday, May 14 at 4 pm and 2 pm of the following day.

The 65-year-old man has already admitted culpability.

Death threats

The accused supposedly threatened to kill the woman in the days leading up to the murder. In 2008, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for attempted murder after stabbing his girlfriend twelve times with a cooks’ knife in 2006.

– He does not remember the actual murder situation, and he has chosen to acknowledge culpability before the the police. He has cooperated in as so far he has been able to, says the man’s lawyer, Simen Skjønsberg, to NRK.

The man lived in the block of flats where the woman was found dead.

Long term relationship

Police attorney in the Oslo police district, Hilde Strand, reported to NTB after the murder last year that they were aware that the accused and the 78-year-old woman had a long term relationship.

A man in his fifties was also arrested and charged with murder or involvement in murder in the case. He was however released after a few days.

Attorney in the case is Tonje Tønder, while Karoline Henriksen is appointed as a lawyer representing the murdered womans family. The trial will start in the Oslo district court on Tuesday. It is set aside four days for the case.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today